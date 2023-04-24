Since 1972, George Rice has been a part of the Mesquite community. From being a part of the police department to joining the fire corps, Rice has helped contribute to the cause of the city’s first responders.
Please tell readers about yourself.
My name is George Rice. I’m 80 years old and have lived in Mesquite for 51 years. I’m married to Bennye Rice and we have been married for 59 years. We have two daughters, Carol Martel and Misty Rose, and two son-in-laws, Ruben Martel and Eddie Rose, and five grandchildren, Reed Rose, Hyden Rose, Gracie Rose, Hannah Martel and Eli Martel. I am retired from City of Mesquite and work 20 years for the Mesquite Police Department. After retirement I established Rice Accident Investigations and retired from the business in 2010. I spend most of my spare time volunteering.
How did you get involved with the city of Mesquite?
I moved to Mesquite in 1972 and joined the Mesquite Police Department.
What is your role?
I’m President of Mesquite Fire Corps and I maintain 60 Geocaches hidden in Mesquite for Parks and Recreations. I’m a HAM Radio operator and a member of Mesquite R.A.C.E. and provide emergency communications during sever weather. I also participate in the monthly Emergency Warning Siren Test.
What is most rewarding about your role?
Helping those in need and giving back to the city I live in.
What is most challenging?
Managing my time between doing volunteer work and doing Fire Corps business.
What is your favorite project you have worked on?
Placing geocaches in city parks. Fire Corps takes up a big part of my time providing assistance to firefighters and police officers at major incidents in Mesquite.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Growing up in Palestine, Texas and living with my parents and sister and the many family vacations. While attending Palestine High School I met Bennye Reed and we dated several years and got married in 1964.
What are your hobbies?
Traveling. I like to cruise on mega ships. Enjoy road trips and looking for geocaches. I try to work in a few fishing trip and building things in my man cave.
What’s something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
Many years ago, I was a certified scuba diver. My best friend and I navigated in a 14-foot boat down the Trinity River from Palestine to the Gulf of Mexico.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
