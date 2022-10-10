Meagan King is Mesquite's new animal services manager. She oversees many areas in the city's involvement in ensuring animal safety.
How did you get into animal services?
I have always been a vocal advocate for animals, even as a young kid. My work in rescue led me to my passion for the behavior work and certifications I received. As society has begun to focus more on the emotional well-being of animals, I have been learning and moving on through the field which hasledme to this position today. Animal Services was the logical next step to truly being a voice and advocate.
What is most rewarding about being part of animal services?
Creating happy situations for animals and their owners through adoption, rescue, or education.
Tell our readers about your role in animal services.
As the manager of Animal Services, I wearmanyhats. I work to guide our citizens and employees in best practices, respond swiftly to emergency situations, and providequalitycare to the animals of Mesquite. There is no day the same as another, but everyday my team and I work together to find the best solutions and outcomes for all of the animals in our care. We work to manage the population in our facility daily while simultaneously responding to calls by the public on various animal situations in the field. We monitor, evaluate, and process animal complaints, issues, and work to provide resources to citizens and animals in need. Ultimately, I view my largest role to be a resource to my team, the animals in our care, and the citizens of Mesquite!
How many pets do you have at home?
I have 4 dogs and 2 cats!
What are your hobbies?
I love watching football, thrifting, and am a bit of a foodie.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Texas my entire life!
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My parents tell me that even as a young girl at the age of 3, I was able to befriend the local community cats in our area. I have a photo of a cat that theysayonly allowed me to hold and pick him up. On the hard days, it's one of my motivators to remind me that this is what I'm meant to do and it keeps me going.
If you were on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My pets! They are always the best part of my day and I wouldn't do it without them.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I do not have the patience for cooking. I'm thankful my husband loves to do it!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.