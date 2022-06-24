AmandaMcHaney,Ardi Challenger and Nicole Paynehave joined Mesquite ISD as new secondary administrators.
McHaneywill serve as an assistant principal at North Mesquite High School. Challenger will take on a new role this fall as an assistant principal of Judge Frank Berry Middle School and Payne will serve as an assistantprincipal at JohnD. Horn High School.
AmandaMcHaney
McHaneyhas completed 10 years in education. For the past four years, she was a high school assistant principal in the Louisiana school system. Previously, she served a total of six years as a classroom teacher in Humble ISD, Conroe ISD and Lafayette Parish in Louisiana. McHaneyreceived a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and special education and a master’s of education in curriculum and instruction from Sam Houston State University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership through the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Ardi Challenger
Challenger has a total of 16 years of teaching experience. Most recently, he served for a year as the Berry Middle School comprehensive consolidated early intervention services teacher. Before that, he was a math teacher and boys track coach at McDonald Middle School for seven years. In 2006, he was hired by Richardson ISD, where he taught math and coached football, basketball, track, andgirlssoccer over a period of seven years. Challenger received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Nicole Payne
Payne has 14 years of educational experience–all in Mesquite ISD. For the past four years, she has been the testing coordinator at Horn High School. In 2008, she began her career as aseventh grademath teacher at A. C. New Middle School, where she served for five years. For the next five years, she served as an instructional technology coach for the district. Payne completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in educational leadership from Lamar University
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
