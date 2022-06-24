Amanda McHaney, Ardi Challenger and Nicole Payne have joined Mesquite ISD as new secondary administrators.  

McHaney will serve as an assistant principal at North Mesquite High School. Challenger will take on a new role this fall as an assistant principal of Judge Frank Berry Middle School and Payne will serve as an assistant principal at John D. Horn High School. 

Amanda McHaney.jpg

 

Amanda McHaney 

McHaney has completed 10 years in education. For the past four years, she was a high school assistant principal in the Louisiana school system. Previously, she served a total of six years as a classroom teacher in Humble ISD, Conroe ISD and Lafayette Parish in Louisiana. 
 
McHaney received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and special education and a master’s of education in curriculum and instruction from Sam Houston State University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership through the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. 

Ardi Challenger.jpg

 

Ardi Challenger 

Challenger has a total of 16 years of teaching experience. Most recently, he served for a year as the Berry Middle School comprehensive consolidated early intervention services teacher. Before that, he was a math teacher and boys track coach at McDonald Middle School for seven years. 
 
In 2006, he was hired by Richardson ISD, where he taught math and coached football, basketball, track, and girls soccer over a period of seven years. 
 
Challenger received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. 

Nicole Payne.jpg

 

Nicole Payne 

Payne has 14 years of educational experience–all in Mesquite ISD. For the past four years, she has been the testing coordinator at Horn High School. In 2008, she began her career as a seventh grade math teacher at A. C. New Middle School, where she served for five years. For the next five years, she served as an instructional technology coach for the district. 
 
Payne completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master’s in educational leadership from Lamar University 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments