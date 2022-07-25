Ian Purdue has always had a heart for service. On Sept. 12, 2001, he joined the US Air Force, where he served before joining the Mesquite Police Department in 2006. In 2011, he turned a family tragedy into a catalyst for enhanced public safety when he worked to establish the department's DWI warrant blood draw program, helping police more effectively prosecute drunk drivers.
How did you get in your line of work?
I have been interested in being a police officer since I was in grade school. I was a police explorer in high school, and after college I joined the Air Force. I received my acceptance to USAF Officer Training School on Sept. 12, 2001. After completing my service, I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a police officer and was hired in 2006 as a Mesquite Police Officer.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Earning the Mothers Against Drunk Driving 2011 Commitment Hero Award for working to establish the department's DWI warrant blood draw program. In 2010, my father was killed by a drunk driver on his way into work. I have used this tragedy to bring awareness to the deadly dangers of drunk driving and worked to effectively prosecute drunk drivers.
How long have you lived in Texas?
I was born in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Texas as quickly as I could. My family moved here when I was two and I grew up in Carrollton.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Going to upstate New York on a family vacation and staying at a small lake camp ground in the Adirondack mountains. We climbed mountains, watched black bears feeding, swam across the lake and just enjoyed being outside. New York lakes are a lot colder than Texas lakes, but that didn’t stop us kids from having fun!
What's your favorite area restaurant?
The Panderia- Bakery Auelito #2 off Military Pkwy has the best breakfast tacos and green salsa.
What's your favorite movie?
"The Patriot."
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife and I have three amazing boys who are super active in sports and school events and two young puppies that keep us on our toes.
What are your hobbies?
My favorite activies are watching our boys play sports and excel whether on the soccer pitch, on the baseball diamond, or in the classroom. I love spending time in the outdoors, tending to the garden, fishing the local ponds, or being out in the woods.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My wife. We have been through so much together, and together we have found we can conquer anything life puts before us.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I broke my neck when I was in 8th grade tearing out the ligaments between two vertebrae and fracturing two vertebrae, requiring me to undergo neck surgery to fuse two vertebrae. I was able to overcome my injuries by hard work and countless hours in the pool, competitively swimming through high school. This injury did not prevent me from being a combat veteran, becoming a police officer and eventually earning a place on the Mesquite SWAT Team.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
