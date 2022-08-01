Aaron Martin is a sergeant for the Mesquite Police Department. He enjoys hunting and fishing while not on duty and spends time with his family. Martin started taking on sales jobs after college before taking on a role as a Mesquite Police officer.
How did you get in your line of work?
I really just kind of fell into it. After college, I worked a few sales jobs that really didn’t suit me. A friend of mine’s dad was a police officer and told me to consider becoming an officer. I had never considered being an officer before and thought that it sounded pretty interesting. I applied and luckily was hired.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
To date my greatest career moment would have to be being promoted to Sergeant. A lot of studying went into preparing for the test and I could not be happier to take on the new challenges involved in this new position. I am truly blessed to have family, friends and co-workers that supported me through that process.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I am a native Texan. I was born and raised in Garland. I graduated from Lakeview Centennial High School.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Hunting with my dad and grandfather.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
This is a tough one. We have so many options locally and I love food. If I have to pick one, I would go with Texas Roadhouse.
What's your favorite movie?
I enjoy watching any of the old spaghetti westerns with Clint Eastwood.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a beautiful wife, two sons and two dogs. My wife works for Grand Prairie Police Department as a dispatch supervisor. My oldest son will be a junior this year and my youngest will be going into second grade.
What are your hobbies?
I love to hunt and fish. Really anything to do with being outdoors.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
A fishing pole. Hopefully there’s some good fishing!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have a bachelors degree from Southern Arkansas University in Business Management. I played offensive line for four years while I was there. Our mascot at SAU is the Muleriders.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
