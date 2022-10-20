Chris Mattaliano is the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra's concertmaster. When he's not leading the orchestra, he teaches young musicians, helping introduce them to the world of classical music.
Tell our readers a little bit about you.
My name is Chris, I'm a professional violinist and full-time strings teacher in the public schools. I was born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts and have played the violin almost all my life.
How did you get involved with the Mesquite Symphony?
When my wife and I moved to DFW in 2017, we were looking for a place to play as we were new to the area. We went to an open rehearsal which the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra was having, and Felix happened to be the conductor. As I sat in the first violin section, it was very apparent to me that this conductor was a professional with great rehearsal technique, clarity, and artistry. After the rehearsal, I introduced myself, saying I was new to the area, and should he have a need I'd love to play under his baton. After two years of zero contact, Felix reached out to me stating he'd just been named the Music Director of the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra. We scheduled a phone call and talked for over an hour and a half. I'm very glad to say that Felix has been both a close friend and colleague ever since that conversation.
How long have you played violin?
I've studied the violin since the age of 4. I was a very small child, and my parents thought I would never be able to play sports, so they put a violin in my hands, and it never left. I still have my first recital program hanging in my studio playing, I was playing Twinkle, Twinkle little star.
What is your role as concertmaster?
As the concertmaster of the orchestra, I have the distinct honor of tuning the orchestra, by asking my wife (our principal oboist) to play an A which serves as the calibration for all our players. It is my responsibility to annotate and bow all our music so the string players in the orchestra can look uniform throughout each work. This is a painstaking detailed process which often takes me days and weeks to accomplish for each concert cycle.
What are some of your favorite pieces that you’ve played with the symphony?
Last season we played Shostakovich "5th Symphony," and it was simply one of the most astonishing performances I've ever been a part of. The orchestra delivered on an extremely high level. I was proud to be on that stage in those moments. Some of my other favorite moments have been our performance of Vaughan Williams' "Lark Ascending," where I had the honor of being the soloist. I also loved our production of Jennifer Higdon's "Blue Cathedral," and Caroline Shaw's "Entr'acte."
What advice would you give to aspiring musicians?
Studying music is one of the few things in life where you get out of it precisely what you put in. Dedicated regular practice in honing your technique and deep understanding of the instrument is the most important part of being able to function and realize your ideas on your instrument. Instruments are just simple machines. We spend our lives trying to manipulate them to do what the mind and heart want.
What would your walk-in song to be?
Hmm. This is a difficult question as a musician. The applause of an enthusiastic audience always makes me feel great when I walk on stage.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
One of my favorite memories as a child was being able to go to Venice and Rome on a family vacation.
What are your hobbies?
I am an avid guitarist in addition to playing the violin, and play in multiple big bands. I have an extensive guitar collection, and If I'm not teaching, or practicing for the Mesquite Symphony, I'm almost certainly in my studio playing guitar.
What is your favorite era of music and why?
Right now! There is so much happening, both in classical music and other genres.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I weighed 1 pound, 10 ounces at birth. You wouldn't know it now.
