RachelStillwell1.jpg

Helping several families equip new students with school supplies this coming year, Sharing Life Community Outreach aims to continue providing for Mesquite families.

So, let's get to know Rachel Stillwell, Sharing Life’s volunteer of the month for August.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments