Profile.jpg

Teresa Price has volunteered with Sharing Life since last July and was recently named volunteer of the month. Following last year’s fire in Balch Springs, Price began volunteering to help those in need. 

How did you get involved with Sharing Life?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments