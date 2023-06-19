Teresa Price has volunteered with Sharing Life since last July and was recently named volunteer of the month. Following last year’s fire in Balch Springs, Price began volunteering to help those in need.
How did you get involved with Sharing Life?
There was a big fire in Balch Springs. Sharing Life was accepting donations for the families affected and I was dropping off some things to help out. When I was there, I asked about volunteering, and it seemed a good fit. I had been volunteering at other places and Sharing Life was just a much better atmosphere for volunteering.
What is your role?
I work in the Sharing Life Clothing Closet; we go through donations of clothing and make sure they are suitable for clients. Make sure they are clean and not stained or torn.
What's most rewarding about your role?
What’s most rewarding to me is the one-on-one FaceTime with the clients. I can really tell I am helping someone. When they tell me thank you it really gets to me.
What's most challenging?
When it gets really busy, and we have a lot of clients or a lot of clothes to go through. When there is a lot going on at once it can be fun but also challenging trying to juggle everything.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite for 17 years. It’s a great town.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I grew up the youngest of six siblings, it was always a packed house along with grandparents and cousins and everybody else. It definitely helped prepare me for the busy times at Sharing Life.
What are your hobbies?
Volunteering, working outside in the garden. Well, it's not a garden but I do have plants outside, haha!
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's something you could not live without?
I like my creature comforts; I would not want to be on a deserted island. I guess my blow dryer, and all the things we take for granted every day.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I didn’t have kids.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
