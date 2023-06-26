IMG_3119.JPG

An educator and community advocate, Amber Hernandez works to build relationships with students and help them become community leaders. After founding the Spanish Honors Society at John D. Horn High School, she began working with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite to offer more opportunities for students to get involved.

How did you get involved with Hispanic Forum of Mesquite?

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments