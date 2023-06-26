An educator and community advocate, Amber Hernandez works to build relationships with students and help them become community leaders. After founding the Spanish Honors Society at John D. Horn High School, she began working with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite to offer more opportunities for students to get involved.
How did you get involved with Hispanic Forum of Mesquite?
After teaching Spanish 5 at Horn High School for a couple of years, I wanted to do something to recognize the students that had continued studying advanced Spanish. So in the spring of 2013, I founded a chapter of the Spanish Honor Society and many of those students were able to wear graduation honor cords when they graduated in May of that year. After starting the organization, I began looking for ways that our students could get involved with the community. One day I literally googled “Hispanics Mesquite” and that’s how I found the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite. I called the number on the website and spoke to Rachel Lopez for the first time. A few days later, we met for coffee and shared our stories as well as our vision for our groups. It was an amazing partnership from the beginning and our first event with HFM was the Fall 2015 Scholarship Gala.
What’s your role with HFM?
My role with HFM started out as mainly helping with community service projects and serving as a member. My students love partnering with HFM for events such as the Rodeo Parade, Scholarship Gala, Cinco de Mayo and one of our newest events, Lessons por Vida. I also served as a board member and secretary for a couple of years. This past year, I had to take a step back from serving on the board so that I can focus on my PhD in Spanish.
What’s most rewarding about being an educator at Horn?
I can’t answer this question without going back to why I became a teacher. My goal every day is to build relationships with my students and to be hope and light in an ever-changing world. While students are in my room, I seek to instill a growth mindset in them so that they can see their potential. I also try to intentionally speak life into my students and be there to listen when they need a safe space. I’m also super passionate about students having all the tools they need to go to college. So, the most rewarding part of my job is the part that comes after my students graduate. It’s when my former students message me to tell me that they’re pursuing a Spanish major or minor and that they feel confident in their classes because of what they learned with me. It’s also when one of my former students video calls me from Santiago, Chile or from Spain because they decided to study abroad. And most recently, when one of more former students graduates and decides to come back to Horn to teach with me. Those moments, when I see my students feeling confident and living out their future, is what makes my job rewarding.
What are some challenges you face?
As a teacher, I would say that one of the biggest challenges is fighting student apathy. I very intentionally build relationships with my students so that I can hopefully motivate them to want to do their best in my classes. I also teach Spanish and try to show the students the relevance in knowing the language and culture. Another challenge is that teachers now more than ever wear so many hats and have to juggle so many situations that don’t always have an easy solution.
How can HFM help students?
HFM does an amazing job at helping students by providing opportunities for community service, awarding scholarships to graduating students and also by giving students a way to connect with their community as well as network for their future. I’m also super excited that we’ll host our 2nd Annual Lessons por Vida this fall. I think it’s a great event that really offers students some practical life lessons and I know that the college panel was really helpful to the students that attended.
How long have you lived in the area?
We moved to the area during the summer of 2009. We used to live in Marshall, TX and that’s where I started my teaching career. We moved to Mesquite so that I could pursue teaching in a larger district and so that we could have more opportunities.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory is that I would always go spend time with my grandparents. When my grandma was a teacher, I would go help her put up her bulletin boards and she would take my shopping for school. We would also go on family trips together and stay in their RV. Some of my favorite trips include Disney World, Pikes Peak in Colorado & Yellowstone National Park.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include spending time with my family, traveling, reading/journaling and playing my guitar. I have an amazing husband and three beautiful children. We love to travel and have family game/movie nights. I also love to take students on trips and have had the opportunity to take them to Puerto Rico, Spain & Costa Rica. I’ve always loved to read and one of my favorite classes that I teach is AP Spanish Literature. I received a guitar as a high school graduation present and ended up learning to play in college. I served for several years as the music director at a Hispanic Church before moving to Mesquite. When I need to center myself and relax, I still pick up my guitar.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
Most people are very surprised to learn that I’m a total introvert and that I always said that I would never be a teacher. God has a sense of humor and through the years I’ve definitely stepped out of my comfort zone.
