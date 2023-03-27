MN profile.jpg

Lisa Haar is a local Realtor, a DIY YouTuber and a passionate volunteer. She and her husband enjoy exploring new places and trying different restaurants.  Haar prides herself on her big family with 11 grandkids, a great-grandchild and an expected three more grandkids this year. Haar is the chair for the Downtown Advisory board in Mesquite. She helps oversee the advisory board, conduct the monthly meetings and coordinates with the city of Mesquite’s committees and city partners. She will also be the face and the voice of the board when needed.

How did you get involved with Downtown Mesquite? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments