Lisa Haar is a local Realtor, a DIY YouTuber and a passionate volunteer. She and her husband enjoy exploring new places and trying different restaurants. Haar prides herself on her big family with 11 grandkids, a great-grandchild and an expected three more grandkids this year. Haar is the chair for the Downtown Advisory board in Mesquite. She helps oversee the advisory board, conduct the monthly meetings and coordinates with the city of Mesquite’s committees and city partners. She will also be the face and the voice of the board when needed.
How did you get involved with Downtown Mesquite?
Several years back they held Downtown Stakeholders meetings and I attended a meeting. We knew we were building a house downtown and I wanted to be directly involved in making the downtown area the best it could be.
What is your role as advisory board chair?
I help oversee the advisory board, conduct the monthly meetings and coordinate with our committees and city partners. I also will be the face and the voice of the board when needed. And whatever else Beverly and James need me to do.
What do you enjoy about your role?
I enjoy having a direct impact on the positive changes coming to Downtown Mesquite. I not only get to talk the talk but I get to walk the walk. Seeing the energy and the growth is just so encouraging to me and to see our community really enjoy what downtown has to offer makes my heart so happy.
What do you find most challenging?
The most challenging thing for me is consistently getting the message out there. We have so many awesome things happening downtown and I am still surprised when people haven’t heard about it.
Tell our readers about the project you created that won the statewide Best Digital Promotion award.
During COVID-19 we had to switch gears and get creative on our plans for Small Business Saturday which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Beverly and I were brainstorming and I thought since it was harder to get people to the businesses, let’s take the businesses to the people through video interviews. We partnered with MISD students to help do the filming and editing for this project and to bring it to life. The students were amazing and the response was really great and I heard so many good things from our businesses and the community. It was a real team effort and while the award is great, I am super proud that it helped the community in a unique way.
What did you do before working with Downtown Mesquite?
I love to volunteer and serve and be in service to my community. I’m active with my church which is also downtown called The Gathering at Corner Theatre. I volunteer with the State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Committee. And I also run a nonprofit that supports those with a loved one going into the Air Force called AF WingMoms.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve lived in the Mesquite area since 1978 but we moved to our new house downtown in 2019.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory would probably be just playing outside with my siblings and all the neighborhood kids.
What are your hobbies?
In my spare time I love to travel, try out brunch spots, read, and do DIY/craft projects.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I am the mom of triplets girls.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
