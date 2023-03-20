Jennifer Gilmer is the city of Mesquite’s new communications and marketing coordinator. With a passion for writing, she has worn many hats in the journalism, public relations and education industries. Now with the city of Mesquite, Gilmer will focus on strategic communications, including speechwriting, media relations and messaging.
Tell our readers a little about yourself.
I grew up in Richardson and went to SMU. I got to go for free, which was an amazing blessing, because my father worked there as the director of research administration. My husband, Dave, and I met in 6th grade but weren’t actually friends until we were 20. Dave was a youth pastor for nearly 20 years before becoming the family ministries pastor at Victory Church in Scurry. We have lived in six cities over the 18 years we’ve been married!
How did you get involved with the city of Mesquite?
Whitney Golin, who is the city of Mesquite’s director of communication and marketing, was actually my boss 20 years ago at the Richland campus of Dallas College. I worked for her before moving to Austin to work for Gov. Rick Perry. After leaving Dallas, I did some freelance writing for several clients including Dallas College. Last summer, I had the opportunity to do some freelance writing for the city of Mesquite’s communications department and loved it. When a full-time opportunity became available in the communications department, I jumped at the chance to work with the team again.
What is your role in the communications department?
I am the communications and marketing coordinator. My main focus is strategic communications, including speechwriting, media relations and messaging.
What are you most looking forward to in your new role?
I’m most excited about the challenge of taking a message and shaping it for various platforms. For example, I might be tasked with sharing our news and information in a press release or media alert but also in a memo to City Council, a resident newsletter, a social media post, strategic plan or speech.
How do you hope to engage more residents?
I hope that we can tell the story of Mesquite. This city is so fascinating, and there are so many opportunities here – for residents, business owners and visitors. Our entertainment offerings, restaurants, parks and cultural events are amazing. We have thousands of homes being built and millions of square feet of commercial real estate being developed. Our schools are top notch. We’re a growing, multicultural city, and I am excited to make sure as many people as possible know it.
What did you do before working with Mesquite?
I earned a degree in journalism from SMU and was a reporter for The Dallas Morning News for five years. After that, I went into public relations and worked for various public organizations and corporations including Dallas College, the Economic Development division of the Office of the Texas Governor and Tribune Publishing. I shifted gears and became an educator, teaching middle grades reading and writing for almost 10 years. I’ve taught 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade.
How long have you lived in the area?
My husband and I have lived in a lot of places around Texas and even in Georgia for a few years. We moved to Kaufman County in 2021.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
I feel blessed to say that this is a tough question; I have so many happy childhood memories from which to choose. The one that springs to mind is a vacation my family took to Colorado one summer in the 1980s. We visited Mesa Verde National Park to see the cliff dwellings in the mountains and learn about the Ancestral Pueblo people who lived there. My dad and I are not great with heights, so it was quite an adventure to climb the steep trails and ladders to see the cliff dwellings!
What are your hobbies?
We have two huge dogs: Dex and Deuce. They are my fur babies, and I love spending time with them. I also enjoy singing and playing the piano, reading books and watching movies.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I studied opera for two years in college before switching to journalism, and I’m learning to sing in Spanish for the Spanish-language worship service at my church.
