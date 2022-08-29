Rachel Lopez has lived in Mesquite for 31 years with her husband, Sal. She has a son and daughter-in-law. She works as a national product manager for BoadSpire Care Management. In addition to her job advocating for individuals with disabilities, she is an active community member advocating for community members in Mesquite. Starting with a local crime watch, Lopez has been a longtime community member.
How did you develop the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite?
Hispanic Forum of Mesquite (HFM) started as an idea from then Police Chief who then approached me due to an incident that happened in the neighborhood. It wasn't anything major, but as a result of the incident where a young kid was struck by a vehicle, the parents took the kid home before the police or fire could get there. That was probably an indication that they were probably afraid of the fact that law enforcement was on the way.
That was a huge red flag that they don't trust police or those kinds of individuals working with the city. He said we can't have that. He wanted everyone to feel welcome and safe, and they want to help people. From there, I started brainstorming and reaching out to similar types of organizations. I had some relatives in the Bryan/College Station area at that time that were super involved in their community. Their goals and mission were very congruent to the ideas I was thinking about for HFM in Mesquite. We did want it to be an entity that people could feel comfortable approaching. In 2005 after a lot of work, we were able to found this organization, and we really expedited it. I had some people in the city working with me, and we were able to start this organization.
What are some key initiatives that HFM drove for Mesquite residents?
Some big things are forming good community relationships with all of the city government offices and residents. We have created a scholarship fund. That's our biggest initiative. We have awarded over $66,000 in scholarships to students from MISD and Dallas College East Field. We're able to join forces with addressing Mesquite Day with 15-20 volunteers every year since the program has been around.
What's been most rewarding about running HFM?
I think for me it's been knowing that I planted some seeds. I've been asked to speak at lots of different events in the city and for the district. It's that connection. When I feel like I made a difference in a kid's life and get across to the parents, knowing that I impacted some folks so their lives are better, that's most rewarding.
What's most challenging about running HFM?
One of the biggest challenges is the fact that we really need more membership. We'll get some volunteers to help with our events, but we really need more membership to help with more ongoing initiatives.
What are some events coming up for HFM?
We have two big events coming down the pike. The first will be our inaugural event. This has been a dream of mine for years. We're calling it "Lessons for Vida" at Vanguard High School on Sept. 17. These attendees will be selected by our counselors. We'll also have our huge Noche de Sueños that's coming up Nov. 18. That's our signature fundraiser that goes toward our scholarships.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
31 years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Honestly, I'm a huge Cowboys fan. I bleed silver and blue. My dad used to work at Texas Stadium, and I used to be able to go to almost all home games, and being a huge fan, that was such a huge deal for me.
What are your hobbies?
My favorite hobby is shopping. I love boutique shopping.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you could not live without?
It would have to be my cellphone. I would need something to keep me occupied.
What's one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I totally morph into another person when football season comes around, and I watch a Cowboys game.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.