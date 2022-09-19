E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride.
The group will work this year to further its strength in the wake of the pandemic. They will also continue this year in granting scholarships and supporting the work of many local groups, and will continue to focus on assisting Rotary International programs to eradicate polio in the world, build sources and systems giving access to clean water, and more. Outside of the Rotary club, Doughton is also a pastor at Mesquite’s First Presbyterian Church at 1028 S. Beltline Road.
How did you get involved in the Mesquite Rotary?
My grandfather and my uncle were Rotarians. I knew about the strong history of Rotary and the strong service ethic of Rotary. I asked Tom Palmer through the Ministerial Alliance. He connected me to Rotarian Gary Bingham. The rest is history.
How long have you been a part of the Mesquite Rotary?
Three plus years now. I joined in the spring of 2019.
What is your role?
I am President.
What is most rewarding about being a part of the rotary club?
The opportunity to serve and to connect with the community.
What does a rotary club do?
We serve on projects like Addressing Mesquite, we fundraise to support worthy endeavors like Sharing Life and MISD Foundation, we provide opportunities to connect with others in the community, and through club programs one can learn more about the larger world.
How long have you been in the area?
I moved to Texas on Dec. 30, 2017. My family joined me in May of 2018 after the school year ended.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
It is hard to pick just one! A particular memory that comes to mind is a trip to Canada in June 1971. My father had access to a Winnebago camper. My parents took my sister and me on an amazing trip. We went up through western Pennsylvania and New York. We entered Canada through Buffalo. We saw Niagara Falls. We went to Algonquin Park to camp. We visited: Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City. Then, we returned through New England and the East Coast.
What are your hobbies?
Keeping up with active children! I also like to work out and read. When I get a chance I like to explore battlefields, historic sites, and small towns.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
Books.
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
I have run the Blue Angel Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.