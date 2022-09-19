E. Jones Doughton

E. Jones Doughton

E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride.

The group will work this year to further its strength in the wake of the pandemic. They will also continue this year in granting scholarships and supporting the work of many local groups, and will continue to focus on assisting Rotary International programs to eradicate polio in the world, build sources and systems giving access to clean water, and more. Outside of the Rotary club, Doughton is also a pastor at Mesquite’s First Presbyterian Church at 1028 S. Beltline Road.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

