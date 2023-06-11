Kevin Carbó serves as vice president of the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite, where he oversees the bylaws and planning for HFM’s annual membership meeting and advocates on behalf of HMF and the Hispanic community. Carbó also oversees a Mesquite Board of Trustee member, where he assists in leading the Mesquite ISD community.
Tell our readers about yourself.
Just a city of Mesquite resident that believes in servant leadership and has been true to that belief in Mesquite, since the 1980s. I am active in the PTA, school board and chamber of commerce activities. My wife (Jossie) and I have two kids that are happily married and each has three boys. Yes, six grandkids and they are all boys. We love it!
How did you get involved with the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite?
The Hispanic Forum of Mesquite was founded in 2005, as an effort to fill a need to help the Hispanic community learn about the services that this city provides its residents and school children. A group of leaders approached a few local Hispanic and Rachel Lopez took the helm and developed a program to create this “civil awareness” service group.
What’s your role with the organization?
Presently I serve as the Vice-President. My responsibilities include overseeing bylaws and planning the annual membership meeting. Another duty is the advocacy on behalf of HMF and the Hispanic community.
Tell our readers about what HFM does.
HFM is a service organization that partners with the City of Mesquite in events such as the Cinco de Mayo celebration and the KMB clean-up projects. HFM also provides scholarships to Mesquite ISD graduates and has given students over $70,000, to this date. Another activity is “Lessons Por Vida." This program allows us to share with high school students, information on dressing for success, etiquette, first responder responsibilities, and more. We focus on helping students understand the many personal responsibilities that they will face in college and the business world.
What’s most rewarding about being part of HFM?
Nothing matches the pleasure to work next to the wonderful members of HFM. These folks are dedicated and ready to serve. I am the beneficiary of meeting such great people that just want to make Mesquite a better place to live. Our activities are fun and we get to meet the public, and sometimes, help with problems.
What’re some challenges you face?
We need to grow our network so we can serve a larger section of our population. Over 40% of the Mesquite population is Hispanic and we should be able to serve them and provide insight to the great services the City of Mesquite provides its residents.
How long have you lived in the area?
Jossie and I bought our home in March of 1986.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
Family travel. Our Dad would take us to a different town every month during the summer. We usually did three trips every summer. This allowed us to learn different ways of life and assimilate to our own way of life.
What are your hobbies?
I am an avid bowler, at times coach, and I mostly enjoy spending time with the grandkids. I give a lot of time to volunteer activities but I keep in mind: Family first!
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I studied theater in high school and college and performed in a few plays.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
