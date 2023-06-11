Headshot 120122 2.JPG

Kevin Carbó serves as vice president of the Hispanic Forum of Mesquite, where he oversees the bylaws and planning for HFM’s annual membership meeting and advocates on behalf of HMF and the Hispanic community. Carbó also oversees a Mesquite Board of Trustee member, where he assists in leading the Mesquite ISD community.

Tell our readers about yourself.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments