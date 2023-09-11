Hector Vela is a business owner, coach and city volunteer in Mesquite. After opening his business, MVP Nutrition and Energy, he joined the Downtown Mesquite Promotion Committee to help build a better downtown.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Hector Vela, I am 33 years young. I currently live and do business in Mesquite. I enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle and helping others become a better version of themselves.
Personal development has been an important aspect in my life. I believe there is always room for growth, my focus is to continue growing physically, spiritually and mentally. Soccer is a passion of mine and one of my biggest goals is to someday own a professional soccer club.
How did you get involved with Downtown Mesquite?
My involvement with Downtown Mesquite started after opening my business, MVP Nutrition and Energy. I am grateful to have met Beverly and the team. Beverly’s passion and vision to build an authentic and energized downtown was another reason I decide to do business here. Since the start, I believed we could play a part in this great opportunity.
What does that role entail?
My role as the chairman of Downtown Mesquite Promotion Committee is to oversee the committee’s activities, ensuring they run smoothly while bringing members together to collaborate towards the future of Downtown Mesquite.
What is most rewarding about your role?
The most rewarding part of my role is seeing plans come into fruition with the help of everyone. We all play an important role. All of us need each of us, and each of us need all of us.
What challenges do you face?
One of my biggest challenges is bringing awareness to our community on the importance of health and nutrition. Breaking generational chains can be challenging when there’s no education on certain matters like health and ﬁtness. My goal is not only to give people suggestions but instead teach and educated through my actions.
How long have you lived in the area?
I’ve personally lived in this area for the last five years. My wife grew up in Mesquite and is a Dr. John Horn High School graduate.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memories took place in East Dallas when my family lived in an apartment complex. We had more than 10 kids come out every evening to play. There were no cell phones or tablets. It was a blast every day! This actually helped me develop some of my leadership skills and drive to build in the community. I remember taking the lead and helping put together some of the activities and sports games.
What are your hobbies?
My favorite hobbies are working out, watching and playing soccer. I guess we can add kicking it with my wife. Lol.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am a former bartender. I bartended from the time I was 20 to 27 years old. My life was upside down. I was part of a toxic environment and that led me down the wrong path. I was putting my effort towards the wrongs things, hitting rock bottom not once or twice, but three times. I always had a passion to own my own business and help others in some shape of form. I just didn’t know how until I came across the right opportunity. Today, I offer the same opportunity to others and help them become a better version of themselves.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
