Felecian George is a volunteer with the Mesquite Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association (MCPAAA), The Ladies of Honor program at Terry Middle School and is very active at her church, Pathway of Life. She, her husband and son are longtime residents of Mesquite.
How did you get involved with the city of Mesquite?
A friend went through the Mesquite Citizen Police Academy and told me how great the program is, and how much she learned about the Mesquite Police Department, and she encouraged me to go through the program.
What is your role?
I am one of four team leaders in MCPAAA , and I also serve on the board as the social/fundraising director.
What is most rewarding about your role?
We have an opportunity to not only serve the Mesquite Police Department, but serve the community as well.
What's most challenging?
Ensuring we continue to grow our organization, and finding new projects and areas to serve are challenges that we face.
What is your favorite project you have worked on?
The Santa Cop program is my favorite project because we served over 1,200 children last year, and people from all over the city help the Mesquite Police Department with this project.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite for 29 years.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
My favorite childhood memory was growing up as a military brat, living all over the United States, and meeting people from all walks of life.
What are your hobbies?
My main hobbies are serving others, mentoring young girls, and taking care of babies and toddlers at church.
What's something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
I am an avid bargain shopper!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
