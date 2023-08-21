How did you get involved with MISD?
When I decided to leave the coaching side of the profession, I was in search of the best situation for me as a young, growing teacher. I was young and single at the time, so the location did not matter as much as the right fit. I decided to attend the Mesquite ISD job fair, kind of on a whim at the suggestion of a friend. I met with every high school at the job fair and then received a call with a job offer a few days later from Mesquite High School. Something just felt right with the people I met and the atmosphere at the job fair, so I said yes without having ever visiting MHS and have never looked back. Since then, I have met my wife here in Mesquite ISD (she is a counselor in the district) and have nothing but fond memories and feelings about this amazing place.
What is your role?
My current role is the principal at West Mesquite High School. It is hard to put into words what this role entails because it changes from day to day, as do the challenges. In short, my job is to do everything I can to support our staff so that they, in turn, can give our students every opportunity to be successful. Ultimately, the goal is to get every student in our building to walk across the stage while giving them exposure to as many opportunities as possible.
What is most rewarding about your job?
One of my passions in life is seeing others succeed, whether it is a student reaching their goals, a teacher achieving growth in a class, or someone getting a promotion. Seeing hard work pay off and someone achieve a goal, that fuels my fire.
What challenges do you face?
There are many challenges we face every day, as does any profession. The most consistent challenge is meeting the standards set by the state and continuing to achieve excellence even when those standards change (sometimes midyear). As an educator, it sometimes feels like the expectations from the state are a moving target. Watching our teachers achieve what they do in the midst of those obstacles is nothing short of miraculous.
How long have you lived in the area?
About 32 years, basically my entire life except the years I was in college and working in Gatesville. I was born and raised in Dallas and spent my childhood in Lake Highlands. In my junior year in high school, our football team ran into the Mesquite High School State Championship buzzsaw, so I’ve always been very aware of Mesquite ISD and its standard for excellence.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
That is a hard answer to narrow down. I’ll say attending Baylor football games with my family during the 1994 season. While we didn’t win every game, it was fun to watch the team go on to win a share of the Southwest Conference Title that year.
What are your hobbies?
My favorite thing to do is spend downtime with my family. In the fall, you can always catch me watching every Dallas Cowboys game and attending as many Baylor University football games as possible.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I minored in religious studies at Baylor and find it fascinating. I’m also afraid of heights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.