Business in Mesquite continues growing as the city nears the end of its third quarter, according to Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
Here are some ways Mesquite has grown over the last year:
Permits
Comparing sales tax revenue from winter and spring of 2021 versus 2022, Buttram said numbers trend up overall, with 56 new businesses coming to Mesquite and an additional 604 jobs in the city.
Between 2021 and 2022, commercial permits are up from two to 19 permits issued. Businesses that have undergone remodeling and repairs have risen from 51 to 115, and certificates of occupancy issued have risen from 113 to 121.
Residential permits have risen from 216 to 297 over the last fiscal year, with remodeling permits rising from 329 to 293.
Business
Key developments that have been completed include the expansion of Kearney Pharmacy, the Northridge Shopping Center and the opening of Salata. The Northridge Shopping Center has reached nearly 100% of its leasing capacity, Buttram said.
Key businesses coming into Mesquite include Wokk, an Asian restaurant slated to go into the Villas at Vanston, Rosa’s Café and WSS Shoes – an athletic shoe store slated to go on Gus Thomasson Road.
Mesquite’s downtown has also continued rehabilitation, as the city invested in businesses who wanted to revitalize their storefronts.
Over the last fiscal year, Buttram said the city has invested around $1 million in the Mesquite business community.
Businesses have also invested in the Mesquite community, as they have expanded. Buttram highlighted how Ashley Furniture awarded Mesquite ISD $15,000 to invest in Vanguard High School’s robotics classes.
Industrial
Mesquite has begun development of three new industrial parks: Mesquite 635, Alcott Logistics Center and 20 East Trinity Point. Buttram said the three industrial parks are slated to bring, “thousands of jobs,” to Mesquite.
Councilmembers Kenny Green and Jennifer Vidler said they had heard residents talking about the abundance of industrial parks that, in residents’ eyes, have stood vacant.
Buttram said that Mesquite’s industrial vacancy is at around 10%, which is average for the metroplex.
She highlighted Urban District 30 as an example of the successes of Mesquite’s industrial parks, with 95.6% of its space leased to a variety of businesses and a valuation increase from $3.6 million to $107 million.
Community events
To draw more business downtown, Mesquite’s Parks and Recreation department has partnered with the Farmer's Market to hold special events like Cinco de Mayo, bringing more customers to local vendors. The Mesquite Arts Center has also begun a summer concert series called “Off the Rails” to draw more customers downtown.
