On the inaugural day of classes at Horn High School in Mesquite, officials made a startling find — a firearm concealed in a student's backpack. The incident occurred during routine checks as students arrived on campus on August 7, in line with the district's newly implemented clear bag policy.
School administrators discovered the weapon hidden in the student's bag, prompting immediate action. Law enforcement confiscated the firearm and took the student into custody. While the student is expected to face disciplinary measures according to the district's code of conduct, details about potential criminal charges remain undisclosed.
District authorities clarified that there were no prior threats made against the school in connection with this incident.
The district's press release highlighted the role of clear bag policies in bolstering overall campus safety. While clear bags alone are not a complete solution, their introduction marks an essential part of the district's multifaceted safety strategy, the release stated.
The press release urged students, parents, and staff to remain vigilant and report any safety concerns using the district's anonymous online reporting tool, P3 Campus.
Mesquite's clear bag policy requires students to carry only transparent bags, allowing easy visual inspection of bag contents. Students are permitted a small non-clear bag for personal items like money and hygiene products. The district offers complimentary clear backpacks upon request, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing school safety.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
