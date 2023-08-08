Screen Shot 2023-08-08 at 8.35.07 AM.png

On the inaugural day of classes at Horn High School in Mesquite, officials made a startling find — a firearm concealed in a student's backpack. The incident occurred during routine checks as students arrived on campus on August 7, in line with the district's newly implemented clear bag policy.

School administrators discovered the weapon hidden in the student's bag, prompting immediate action. Law enforcement confiscated the firearm and took the student into custody. While the student is expected to face disciplinary measures according to the district's code of conduct, details about potential criminal charges remain undisclosed.


Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

