The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra presents Hearts without Borders, a concert featuring a wide selection of pieces from abroad.
The concert runs from 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Mesquite Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at mesquitesymphony.org.
Bubba’s 33 monthly Car Show
Mesquite’s Bubba’s 33 is slated to hold its monthly car show from 10-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at 19089 I-635.
Residents will be able to come out to this free event and see over 35 classes of any year, make and model of car and motorcycle entered in the show. Registration to showcase your car will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an award ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
Annual Fall Festival
Residents are invited to the First Presbyterian in Mesquite for a fall festival from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29. This event is a free, family friendly event with trunk or treat, bounce houses, games, treats and more.
ReadPlayTalk festival
Come join Mesquite ISD for the 4th annual ReadPlayTalk Festival from 11a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Town East Mall. This event will include a DJ, bounce houses, vendor booths, KONA Ice, Doss Taste Budz, a Scholastic Book Fair, and more. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes and "trick-or-treat" at the different booths.
Halloween at the Elks Lodge
Join the Mesquite Elks Lodge for a free, family friendly event for the young and young at heart from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at 4201 Gus Thomasson Rd. Candy and prizes will be available while supplies last. All kids in costume have a chance at winning a kid friendly gift basket. Hot Dogs and other snacks will be available for $1 donation each.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
