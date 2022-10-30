Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Oct. 30
Church on the Hill Annual Fall Festival
Mesquite’s Church on the Hill is hosting an annual tradition that you do not want to miss. Come out to 2111 Skyline Dr. from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for free food and entertainment in celebration of the fall.
Halloween tote-and-go
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they continue their monthly "Tote and Go" Services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service. No registration is required.
Get your treats without any tricks from the Mesquite Arts Council on Oct. 31 as they present their weekly Tote-and-Go art pick-up service. The Mesquite Arts Center will be providing kits with Halloween characters and foam creatures. All items are free and open to the public. No registration is required but will help the staff know that residents are coming.
Downtown Farmers Market
Residents are invited to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in through November.
Attendees can discover a variety of locally sourced and crafted goods. Several food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Understanding and formation of “Crit Culture”
Residents are invited to the Mesquite Arts Center from 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 for an artistic discussion with Jennifer Wester.
Wester is a working artist with a degree from Yale and SMU respectively and has seen a variety of critical discussions, facilitated and ad-hoc. The differences she observed in participant satisfaction and subsequent artist appreciation of critical discussions have led her to investigate the nuances, needs, and impacts of different critical approaches, formats, and expectations of critique. She would like to share her resulting insights and two of the most popular crit culture structures, from her observations, as a contribution to Dallas artists and the broader North Texas Arts community.
Honoring Veterans
Residents are invited to the Mesquite Veterans Memorial from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to honor those who served.
Donations for the Mesquite Veterans Memorial will be accepted at the event.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
