As summer draws near and schools close their normal session, Mesquite offers a variety of ways to keep families active during the summer months.
Here are three summer activities selected by Star Local Media.
Juneteenth
The Mesquite Tri East NAACP is slated to hold its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18 at the Travis Williams Softball complex at 1005 New Market Road.
Residents are invited to celebrate the city’s many Black-owned businesses, vendors, food, music, entertainment and performances at, “arguably one of the biggest festival celebrations for the Juneteenth Freedom Holiday in the Dallas Metroplex,” according to the city of Mesquite.
This will be the city’s third annual festival.
Rodeo Season
The Mesquite Championship Rodeo runs from June 4 through the end of August. The main events are categorized under performance and timed events through bull and saddle bronc riding.
The Mesquite Arena also offers special nights dedicated to themes like Dollar Dog Night and appreciation night for first responders and veterans.
Library events
The Mesquite public library offers multiple events over the summer including classes, craft sessions, clubs and more to keep kids engaged. There will be a summer reading kick-off party at both the main and north branch libraries.
A summer reading club will also be available for teenagers, where a random prize drawing will be held at the end of the summer for the participants.
