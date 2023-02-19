Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Feb. 19:
Two Cups Coffee to hold book fair
Join Two Cups Coffee shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 for a book fair featuring talented local authors including Kaylon Williams, Star LaBranche and Tanicia Prioleau.
The coffee shop will showcase a diverse range of genres with a cozy atmosphere, refreshments, and the opportunity to meet and chat. This book fair will be the perfect opportunity for readers to discover new and exciting stories. Come pick up signed copies of the books you love and add these to your library while supporting local talent. So grab a coffee, sit back, and enjoy the show! We look forward to sipping and talking with you soon.
Mesquite Arts Theatre presents "Plaza Suite"
Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre through Feb 26, as they present their 2023 season-opening performance inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre. Tickets are available at www.mesquiteartstheatre.org.
Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival Comes to Mesquite
Mark your calendars now for the 6th Annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival. This one-of-a-kind, family-friendly event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, February 25-26, 2023, at the Mesquite Convention Center & Exhibit Hall.
At this indoor/outdoor venue attendees can check out a myriad of fly fishing manufacturers, attend lectures on techniques and topics of interest to fly anglers of every stripe, and taste some of the Lone Star State’s best microbrewed beer.
Meet nationally known fly fishing authors, professional guides, expert casters, custom bamboo rodmakers, and fly tyers from across the country – all at the Texas Fly & Brew.
Mesquite Arts Center presents Black Music History
Join the Mesquite Arts Center from 4-4:30 Feb. 22 at 1527 North Galloway Ave. as they welcome DJ Leo J as he talks about the history of “House Music” and how it relates to Black History. This program will premiere on Mesquite Arts Center's YouTube Channel on February 22 at 4 PM. Remember that you can stream anytime.
Library to host craft session
Come out to the Mesquite main Library from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 for a crafting session. Children will use craft materials to make their very own heart shaped suncatcher. For more information, please call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.