Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Feb. 5
Constructing a loving maze
Children are invited to the Mesquite main library from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7 to put on their engineering hats as they design and build a heart-shaped Lego maze in this STEM activity. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
It's More Than Just Dirt
‘Tis the season to fall in love with North Texas clay soils and all their benefits. Embrace their challenging nature and show them you care by learning how to conduct a soil test to remove the mystery of our local soils and plan your landscape successfully. Join the North Texas Municipal Water District in a seminar about understanding and managing clay soils in North Texas.
Community members can join from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 through www.eventbrite.com/e/love-your-soils-its-more-than-just-dirt-tickets-506667444967.
Art kits available
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they bring back their monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
On Monday, February 6 at noon, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by Valentine's Day ( Feb 14) and National Inventors Day ( Feb 11). This will include:
- Valentine Gnomes (age: 5+ years old)
- Valentine Friends (age: 3+ years old)
- Felt Stop Light- Felt Project was inspired by the stop light that Garret Morgan invented. (8+ years old)
- Felt Astronaut Project- Inspired by Mae Jemison, Guion Blueford, and Stephanie Wilson's journeys in space. (8+ years old)
- Mae Jemison - First African- American woman to be admitted into the NASA astronaut training program.
- Guion Blueford - Aerospace engineer. First African- American in space.
- Stephanie Wilson - Engineer. Flew three Space Shuttle missions- most days in space of any African American Astronaut.
- Felt Fire Extinguisher Project- Inspired by Thomas J. Martin’s invention. (8+ years old)
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3 -17 years old.
Understanding therapy through art
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the non-profit organization Dallas Art Therapy to the Chamber Gallery of the Mesquite Arts Center.
The exhibition will be on view until March 18 and will include artwork of clients, art therapy students, and art therapists. Art Therapy provides an opportunity for people of all ages to create visual expressions of their internal mental processes, develop self-awareness, and build a path for the future. The featured artwork portrays the artist's experiences related to grief, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and trauma. Dallas Art Therapy is a 501c3 that provides free groups for adults and teens, work in the community, and individual art therapy by insurance or sliding scale.
Color Mixing Exploration
Children are invited to the Mesquite North Branch Library from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 11 to learn about chemical reactions and color theory with this hands-on sensory experiment. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please call the North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
