Over the last 10 years, Mesquite has seen more growth and traffic than it has in the last 30 years, according to City Manager Cliff Keheley.
A host of new housing, retail and industrial developments have been coming to the city, bringing economic growth, a workforce and tax dollars with them.
“Activity-wise, it's night-and-day,” Keheley said. “We haven't seen this much activity since the 1980s. Compared to 10 years ago, we're booming.”
Housing
Mesquite’s biggest incoming residential development, Solterra, has been deemed Mesquite’s “crown jewel” with 3,900 houses and 300 townhomes on 1,530 acres of land. The neighborhood will be 11 miles from Dallas’ Central Business District, offering a short commute for residents who work in Dallas.
The development will feature a grand entryway greeting visitors entering the community, a promenade park located in the neighborhood and a fishing hut called “The Catfish Hole,” where kids and adults can feed fish in a covered enclosed space (rain or shine) and fish from the wraparound deck directly over the community’s new 30-acre lake, among other amenities.
“I think our vision is to make sure while we're going to grow, we want to have the highest quality of amenities that we can,” Keheley said. "That means amenities for residential growth, a variety of housing opportunities, we know how to attract the labor force that's going to work in Mesquite and the surrounding area, we need to make sure we have housing for all different parts of the labor pool.”
Residents will also have a community lake for swimming, kayaking and fishing, community playgrounds, a large dog park, beer garden, food truck park, event lawn and space for a craft fair/farmer market esplanade.
The first houses are expected to begin construction in the fall.
“That will have a big impact on the South Mesquite area with lots of new homes a lot of new retail in the area,” Keheley said. “It's more of a unique concept. There are a lot of parks, trails and nice amenities in that subdivision.”
Retail
Mesquite has seen an influx of businesses, according to Keheley.
Some of the incoming restaurants Keheley highlighted included Salata, which opened at Emporium, a Salads to Go and Rosa’s Café, both slated to open near Mesquite’s Raising Canes located on Town East Boulevard.
In addition to new development, Mesquite is seeing redevelopment in older areas of its neighborhoods.
“We're excited to see some of the older areas of Mesquite capture some attention from developers who want to renovate older centers,” Keheley said. “Town East Mall is a good example with the Sears store.”
The now empty storefront is under negotiation to become a center for a variety of new retail, restaurants, a courtyard area and more. The Gus Thomasson area has also seen new retail like Locke Supply and new restaurants come in.
One of Mesquite’s oldest shopping centers, the Northridge Shopping Center, as well as Broadmoor Plaza have seen recent façade improvements to encourage new retailers to move in to the area and promote more traffic as well.
Infrastructure
Keheley addressed that with growth comes a need to maintain and grow a city’s infrastructure.
As the new developments are completed, the city is also working on expanding and building new roads like Lucas Boulevard and Lawson Road, which will serve the Solterra development and Shadow Creek Crossing. Additionally, aging roads like La Prada Drive and Skyline Boulevard will be repaired and updated.
Industry
In the manufacturing and distribution sector, Mesquite is seeing growth with projects like the Dalfen project, a four-building complex adjacent to the Mesquite Metro Airport. It is expected to have multiple types of business including some distribution and mainly manufacturing, Keheley said.
The Alcott station project is also currently underway with the first three of the five buildings currently under construction.
One of the buildings will hold the Vehicle Accessory Group’s headquarters and its manufacturing operation.
The Huntington project on Military Parkway, east of I-635, is slated to be a three-building complex that will have some distribution and manufacturing, Keheley said.
“What that means to the residents is this is diversifying our tax base by having these commercial buildings with employment opportunities,” he said. “This gives us the ability to take the load off some of our homeowners when it comes to what they pay in taxes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.