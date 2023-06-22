Mesquite ISD classroom.jpg

As the state legislature enters its first special session, here’s a look at how Mesquite ISD has been affected:

On Monday, June 12, Mesquite ISD presented its first balanced budget in 11 years, Superintendent Angel Rivera said. Following the budget adoption, the state’s House Bill 3 passed, requiring all schools to have an armed officer present to ensure school safety. The bill text notes that a board of trustees can claim a "good cause exception" from the requirement citing funding or personnel availability, and that the board must then develop an "alternative standard" which might include providing a person to act as a security officer. The full bill text is available at tinyurl.com/48dax62h.

