As the state legislature enters its first special session, here’s a look at how Mesquite ISD has been affected:
On Monday, June 12, Mesquite ISD presented its first balanced budget in 11 years, Superintendent Angel Rivera said. Following the budget adoption, the state’s House Bill 3 passed, requiring all schools to have an armed officer present to ensure school safety. The bill text notes that a board of trustees can claim a "good cause exception" from the requirement citing funding or personnel availability, and that the board must then develop an "alternative standard" which might include providing a person to act as a security officer. The full bill text is available at tinyurl.com/48dax62h.
“We have 34 elementary schools that do not have a School Resource Officer, because the SRO program only covers our secondary campuses,” Rivera said.
While the state allotted Mesquite ISD around $1.2 million to hire school resource officers, Rivera said the total estimated cost for supplying 34 new officers is an estimated $3 million. Currently, the district is in the early stages of working with the city of Mesquite to supply new school resource officers.
Rivera said that Mesquite ISD’s balanced budget came after a lot of work and prioritization on teachers.
“We prioritized teachers in our salary compensation package, but we did that at the expense of our administration,” Rivera said.
Mesquite ISD’s most experienced teachers saw an 8% increase in their compensation packages and administration saw a 2% increase, while other staff fell between those two percentages, Rivera said.
The district also prioritized some of the programs offered by the district. Programs that were underutilized were removed from the budget.
“We really streamlined our process to make sure regardless of the legislature, we were going to balance the budget prior to any legislation passed,” Rivera said. “If any other bills pass throughout the special session, we will have to address that, but we wanted to take this seriously and propose a balanced budget.”
In addition to HB 3, early talks of possibly funding districts by enrollment instead of average daily attendance circulated throughout the legislature, Rivera said.
Currently, districts are funded by students’ average daily attendance, which ensures districts are allocated funding abased on how many students show up to school on a daily basis. Mesquite ISD’s ADA was 96% prior to the pandemic but has since dropped to around 94%, Rivera said.
Districts throughout North Texas have faced similar issues where the district still must pay 100% of the cost for operating their classrooms but receive only some of the money needed from the state. Rivera said the difference in funding between each ADA percentage point is a estimated $3 million.
“The perception of legislation is that if we don't hold schools accountable for attendance, they will stop tracking the kids and making them come to school,” Rivera said.
If funded by enrollment, Rivera said the district would be able to more proactively fund positions and programs that could benefit all 38,350 students in Mesquite ISD.
It all hinges on what occurred in the state’s special sessions,” Rivera said. “If the state switches to enrollment funding, that will be an increase to the school, but it still doesn’t affect basic allotment.”
According to Rivera, the state hasn't adjusted basic allotment since 2019, despite having a surplus in its budget and the significant inflation Texas has recently experienced.
“It costs me that much more to educate a child, and I'm still getting paid the same,” Rivera said. “Even if they do enrollment-based funding, there needs to be an adjustment for the basic allotment, especially with the surplus the state has right now.”
According to other North Texas school districts, bills regarding school funding have been halted due to a lack of movement on school vouchers, which will use tax dollars to fund private education.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
