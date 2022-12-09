Mesquite has wrapped up year two of its weekly farmer’s market.
After gaining a loyal following over the last couple years, Downtown Mesquite hopes to continue growing the number of visitors and vendors coming to the market on Saturdays.
“There are people who are out there every week, and they share our social media posts,” Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell said. “They are really big fans of the market. That's been really gratifying – seeing the growth of this market.”
Since the development of Front Street Station, Downtown Mesquite has been on a mission to help local vendors develop into new brick and mortar businesses and entrepreneurs in the city.
Front Street Station was a development completed in May, 2021 that aimed to provide a supportive infrastructure for incoming redevelopment downtown, Abell said.
“One of the great extra outcomes was the creation of a public event space and additional parking and art galleries that we got to add to the surface area,” she said.
Once the city was able to host public outdoor events again, they chose to revive the Farmers market – previously a less frequent downtown activity – and rebrand it under a new vendor to bring more commerce to the downtown area.
“We issued requests for proposals from different agencies to develop the farmers markets for us, because just hosting a weekly event like that alone is more than a full-time job,” Abell said. “There are a myriad of details you can't imagine to setting that up every week. We selected a vendor, and the market started in June of 2021. It operates every week from April through November.”
As the market continues growing, Abell said Downtown Mesquite is also looking to bring in produce vendors.
“It's tough to get produce vendors,” she said. “Part of that is because with our market, it's not a free-for-all for vendors. You have to grow your own produce within a 150-mile radius, and you also have to hand-make your artisan item. We do not allow kits or mass-produced items. Because of that, it is going to be more like a boutique size, smaller market. Downtown revitalization is all about authenticity, and that's what we go for with our farmers market as well.”
Looking to 2023, Downtown Mesquite is looking to develop more partnerships and programming to attract more community members to the Farmers Market, including make-and-takes, demos, yoga, historic tours and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.