As the Texas State Legislature enters a special session, officials with the city of Mesquite are looking at how new bills could affect its ability to govern.
At a June 5 Mesquite City Council meeting, Mesquite Assistant City Manager Chris Sanchez presented some of the proposed bills from the Texas House of Representatives and how they may affect Mesquite.
House Bill 1 for the Texas Legislature’s special session centered around capping school district taxes and possibly raising homestead exemptions.
A bill is on its way to the governor’s office to allow Mesquite to use taxes on a qualified hotel project. The project aimed to bring more tourism to the city.
The city also proposed legislation surrounding Officer Richard Houston that is also on its way to the governor's office.
One of the bills will allow the city of Mesquite to name a portion of I-635 as Officer Richard Houston II Memorial Highway. Additionally, the city advocated for a proposed bill, where anyone who knowingly kills a peace officer or firefighter will be charged with capital murder.
Two bills Mesquite advocated for are currently stalled in committee. One of these bills will make it easier for officers who regulate fireworks to confiscate sealed fireworks. Another aims to curb motor vehicle thefts.
A proposed super preemption bill will bar cities from issuing local ordinances beyond what’s allowed by state law. According to Sanchez, the bill could limit Mesquite’s ability to regulate water usage during a drought, combat predatory lending, regulate excessive noise or regulate property maintenance — especially in agricultural areas.
Other bills Sanchez presented included proposed regulation of catalytic converters and a required registration project, prohibition of juvenile curfews, increase active shooter training for police to 16 hours and allowing veterans who are legal, permanent residents to be a police officer.
The last day for the governor to sign bills approved in the regular session is June 18. All bills that do not have a clear effective date will go into effect Sept. 1.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
