Hispanic Forum of Mesquite wrapped up its inaugural “Lessons por Vida” the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, teaching students life skills at Vanguard High School.

“We learned so much from this one, and we definitely know how we are going to engage our students for the next time we do this,” HFM President Rachel Lopez said. “It's a learning experience for everyone involved, but we see it as a success, in that all the students who showed up learned something new.”

