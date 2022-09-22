Hispanic Forum of Mesquite wrapped up its inaugural “Lessons por Vida” the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, teaching students life skills at Vanguard High School.
“We learned so much from this one, and we definitely know how we are going to engage our students for the next time we do this,” HFM President Rachel Lopez said. “It's a learning experience for everyone involved, but we see it as a success, in that all the students who showed up learned something new.”
Lessons Por Vida is aimed to provide students with an opportunity to learn life skills including financial stability, table etiquette, dressing for success, general car maintenance, fire prevention and more.
“These are some valuable tools that we felt were very critical to anyone leaving their home to go into college or in the workforce,”. Lopez said. “We wanted to expose students to this right now, so students know, when in certain situations in life, how to navigate them.”
Feedback from surveys completed by students said that the event was valuable because they could connect with what was taught in a fun and hands-on experience.
“Lessons Por Vida was very successful,” Lopez said. "We had lots of good feedback from the students, the presenters, the volunteers, everybody that was involved felt like it was very well received on all parts.”
As HFM looks to its next Lessons por Vida, it plans to decide on a date at its next meeting and hopes to hold it at Vanguard High School in the future, Lopez said.
“We're working it out, but Vanguard High School turned out to be the best venue for this particular event,” she said. “It's a gorgeous campus, the staff and administration were just amazing from beginning to end. Everything fit. I would most definitely like to consider Vanguard for any future Lessons por Vida events in the future.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.