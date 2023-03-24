According to Historic Preservation Manager Toyia Pointer, more Americans visit museums than professional sporting events and amusement parks combined.
At a March 20 Mesquite City Council work session, Pointer told council how Historic Mesquite aims to generate more engagement.
Its two properties, Opal Lawrence Park and Florence Ranch — constructed from 1874-1900 and from 1871-1872, respectively – have drawn visitors from all over Texas as well as 11 outside states and internationally from Finland and the United Arab Emirates.
Its visitors consist mostly of students, followed by events held at the properties and drop-in tours held during Historic Mesquite’s open houses.
Since reopening after the pandemic, Pointer said Historic Mesquite has seen around an 80% recovery in its school visits and has tripled its drop-in visitation compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
As Historic Mesquite continues garnering more visitors, it aims to create more community connections. A recent push has been to highlight the “full history” of people who lived and worked on its two properties, not only the landowners, Pointer said. Historic Mesquite has also made efforts to highlight more women as well as African American and Hispanic history in Mesquite to become more inclusive for an increasingly diverse community.
Another way Historic Mesquite aims to garner more visitors is through increased rentals. By May, the organization aims to launch renovations for New Hope Church, as they turn it into a meeting space and event center.
Historic Mesquite has also gained a new marker — a Civilian Conservation Corp campsite — where Mesquite High School’s baseball fields stand today. The dedication ceremony is slated for April 24.
As Historic Mesquite continues engaging more residents, Pointer said the organization needs more advisory board members and volunteers. Interested residents can learn more at Historicmesquite.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
