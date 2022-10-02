Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of October 2nd:
Mesquite offers tours through living history
Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive).
Tours start begin Oct. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tours begin every 10 minutes and are limited in size.
Beauty Expo: All Things Beauty
Residents are invited to connect with Mesquite’s beauty businesses a community of like-minded professionals at a beauty expo from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at 1515 N Town E Blvd.
Active shooter training course offered
Residents can learn about active shooter response in a three-hour seminar from 9 a.m. to noon October 8 at 2300 I-30.
Attendees will learn how to develop an action plan and appropriately respond to an active shooter event. These events are unpredictable and evolve quickly. This training aims to teach attendees how to prepare, respond, engage, save lives and survive an active shooter event.
Course cost is $19.99 per person. Ages 13 and up can attend. More information at phhtraining.com.
Elks Lodge holds Fall fest
Residents are invited out to The Mesquite Elks Lodge’s fall fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4201 Gus Thomasson Rd. The lodge will have several vendors available at the event selling a variety of goods.
Downtown farmers market
Every Saturday from April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods. Discover a selection of locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Enjoy a scrumptious meal from one of the food vendors who offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream to snow cones, and relax in front of the new outdoor stage and listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
