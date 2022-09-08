HMI.jpg
Courtesy of Historic Mesquite

Mesquite’s history is coming to life the weekend of Oct. 7-8 for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander.

Residents will have an opportunity to see community members playing the roles of long-passed residents giving a look into their daily lives throughout Mesquite’s history.

HMI2.jpg
HMI3.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

