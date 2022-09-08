Mesquite’s history is coming to life the weekend of Oct. 7-8 for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander.
Residents will have an opportunity to see community members playing the roles of long-passed residents giving a look into their daily lives throughout Mesquite’s history.
“There is a great volunteer team that works with the staff,” Historic Presentation Manager Toyia Pointer said. “Suzie Wojtkowiak has been really instrumental in helping us do our research. We usually start six to eight months in advance and identify some stories and people we want to start researching.”
The city, Historic Mesquite, Inc. and the volunteers use a variety of tools to learn more about the community’s history, including Ancestry.com, birth and death certificates and the Mesquite newspaper that's digitized and available on the portal to Texas History.
“We look for articles, mentions, social notes and things like that in the newspaper, so we can get an idea of who people are, their personalities, what they did, what businesses they were involved in, what they did for work, there's a surprisingly large amount of information,” Pointer said. “Sometimes, we'll reach out to families as well to see if there are any family histories as well. We'll double check those against our primary sources.”
Residents who would like to learn more about Mesquite history can visit Opal Lawrence Park, Mesquite’s public libraries, downtown Mesquite and the many historical markers throughout Mesquite.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
