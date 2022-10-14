Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024.
At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.
With an expected 600 to 1,000 students to come in, the district said they wanted to get ahead of using portable buildings.
Council members brought up concerns revolving around congestion on Faithon P. Lucas. WRA Architects will conduct a traffic impact analysis to better understand how the addition will impact drivers before and after school hours. Additionally, Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said that with the anticipated expansion and added signals on Faithon P. Lucas, some traffic concerns should be mitigated.
The first phase of the new queuing and stacking plan will begin around Thanksgiving and last through 2024.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
