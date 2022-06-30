This was indeed my first rodeo.
Walking into the Mesquite arena, crowds of people filled the doorways, shuffling around to find their seats, get food, drinks and buy souvenirs to commemorate their visit to Texas’ official rodeo capital.
As advertisements played on the central TV, a buzz filled the arena in anticipation of the events to come. Patrons talked about their favorite contestants and who they hoped to see lined up. Mothers signed their children up for the youth activities before rushing to find the rest of their family in the bleachers.
This was the 65th year of Mesquite’s Championship Rodeo.
A ceremonious prayer and singing of the national anthem commenced the games.
Rodeo has been a sport strongly rooted in the American Southwest since the sixteenth century, starting with Spanish settlers bringing cattle and horses to the Americas.
By the 1820s, American cowboy culture began as then Spanish-Mexican ranch hands (vaqueros) taught the incoming Anglo-Americans how to rope, heard, brand and ride cattle and horses. As the cattle industry developed throughout the American southwest, open ranges were fenced in, and cowboys began hosting more social events – most commonly Fourth of July events, according to the Texas State Historical Association. At these events, cowboys challenged the bronc riding and roping skills of cowboys from other ranches. These contests evolved into annual events for cowboys to show off their skills at wild west shows, the first being one William F. Cody (Buffalo Bill) staged in his hometown of North Platte, Nebraska, on July 4, 1882.
By the 1890s, rodeo became an international sport, as European countries began taking part in the contests.
Flash forward to 1957, Mesquite debuted its first championship rodeo after Neil Gay, among the top 10 in saddle-bronc-riding, along with Jim Shoulders, “Kajun Kid” Gaudin, Harry Tompkins and Ira Akers, founded the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, according to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Today, the Mesquite Championship Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running weekly venue, entertaining millions of fans for 65 years. Since the 1980s, it has been viewed by millions more on major sports television networks. In 1993, the Texas legislature officially declared Mesquite to be Texas’ Official Rodeo Capital.
Now, in the rodeo’s 65th year, it continues bringing in visitors from all over the metroplex with bull riders, bronco busters, the Texas Spirit riders, ropers and wrestlers from as close as Mesquite and as far as Australia.
“We're doing better than we have since I've been there,” Rodeo Director Travis Wheat said. “Our ticket sales are up, our revenue is up, everything is up. Experience is up with fans, which means we're fulfilling our goal of spreading the western way of life and heritage through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. We're doing better than I imagined we could.”
Since becoming director of the rodeo, Wheat said it is his goal to grow the western way of life and carry on the tradition of rodeo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.