Stepping into the 2023-24 school year, Mesquite ISD's Vanguard High School will experience a series of last firsts as it creates new traditions for its first senior class.
Over the last three years, Vanguard High School Senior Class Sponsor Brandy David, Librarian Amy Milstead and Dean Clinton Elsasser have helped curate the school’s first class of sophomores to develop student leaders, a campus culture and a legacy that future classes will follow as Vanguard matures.
“We watch these kids come in as sophomores when they first came here,” David said. “They were coming out of some pretty tough years. They have grown so much. They really internalized what it means to be a Vanguard. They set a great example for the underclassmen of what it means to be a great student.”
Elsasser compared the graduating class to a plant he kept in his office.
“In my office, I have a pineapple plant,” he said. “They take about three years to grow, and I've had it in my office, and over the summer it took off. It's getting bigger and bigger. I was hoping to have that pineapple fruit by the end of the year. We'll see if that happens. But that's how I see each one of our classes. It starts out with not very much, but then you get this huge plant with this incredible fruit. It's very meaningful to me.”
Over the course of the year, Vanguard students will get to participate in a number of new traditions, including an Aug. 25 senior sunrise, a senior movie night in January, Vanguard’s first off-campus dance on prom night, senior parking, senior sunset and more.
In addition to the senior traditions Mesquite ISD’s other campuses hold, Vanguard students also plan to create traditions unique to their school.
“Part of the cool thing about being the first senior class is you get to set the legacy for all the grades behind you,” Elsasser said. “There will be some events and things we do that are specific to Vanguard that they get to choose and set the tone for.”
Elsasser added that he foresees new traditions with Vanguard’s senior class will happen organically, like the school’s annual kickball tournament and car show.
“Something I'm looking forward to is seeing these kids complete something they've started since they started at Vanguard,” Milstead said. “We've taken a lot of student input since we've opened. Our kids have been responsible for creating the atmosphere we have at Vanguard. To see the class finally complete their senior year will be very cool.”
Elsasser said that this year’s class is the smallest the school foresees graduating. Elsasser said he believes the school will have a class comparable to Mesquite ISD’s other high schools in the near future.
“It's very humbling to be a part of growing Vanguard's first senior class,” he said. “When you think about being able to take a position like this, on one hand, you know you don't deserve to be in this seat, but to watch them grow and mature, you realize it has less to do with you and more to do with the students. To see that whole process happen is very humbling. I'm very honored to be a part of that for these students.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
