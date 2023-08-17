Vanguard.jpg

Vanguard High School celebrated its first gradating class at a start of school assembly. 

 Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Stepping into the 2023-24 school year, Mesquite ISD's Vanguard High School will experience a series of last firsts as it creates new traditions for its first senior class.

Over the last three years, Vanguard High School Senior Class Sponsor Brandy David, Librarian Amy Milstead and Dean Clinton Elsasser have helped curate the school’s first class of sophomores to develop student leaders, a campus culture and a legacy that future classes will follow as Vanguard matures.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

