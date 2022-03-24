Mesquite’s economic development is continuing its upward trend.
Kim Buttram, Mesquite’s executive director of economic development, told City Council at a Monday meeting that sales tax revenue has increased between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
Additionally, commercial permits have risen from 9 to 13 between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 with a current valuation of $118 million. Remodeling permits and certificates of occupancy both declined from 103 to 73 and 163 to 125, respectively. However, Buttram said the valuation of those properties have increased since last year.
Residential permits rose from 179 to 211, and remodeling permits have risen from 375 to 389. Buttram said while the square footage of the incoming developments has remained similar, the value of these developments per square foot have increased.
Three highlights Buttram discussed at the meeting were the Alcott Logistics Center Building C which will break ground on Thursday; Mesquite’s Landmark at the Meadows which has gone vertical and the city’s “crown jewel,” the Solterra Development, which has broken ground.
Over the past year, some of the city’s efforts to market the businesses coming to Mesquite include “Made in Mesquite” filming services highlighting local businesses, rehabilitation of areas like Carroll Place and Heritage Plaza, finding patrons for downtown events and a $1.3 million private investment.
Councilmember Kenny Green said residents have been asking when Alejandro’s at Front Street Station will open. Buttram said that because of COVID-19, supply, equipment and staff chains have been stressed. However, it is slated to open mid to late Spring.
“Hopefully they’ll have a mariachi band on opening night,” Mayor Daniel Aleman said.
Buttram said the inaugural Farmers Market in Mesquite was a success, and the second Farmers Market is slated to open April 2 with the Mesquite Rodeo parade and will have a grand opening April 9.
