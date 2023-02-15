This story has been updated with a statement from Mesquite ISD
A Mesquite ISD teacher and football coach at John Horn High School was arrested by Terrell police in connection with a child pornography charge on Tuesday.
John Waters was booked into the Kaufman County jail on one count of possession of child pornography. He is being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Terrell Police Department.
The Terrell Police Department said it opened an investigation on Oct. 13, 2022 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation led to an apartment where the pornography was uploaded. In December, all electronic devices were seized.
"Upon learning of these charges and the arrest, MISD took immediate action to place Waters on administrative leave, the district said in written statement. "Waters began working for MISD as a coach and teacher in August of 2022, following his work as an extended substitute teacher last school year. Prior to today’s events, the district was unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Waters. Police have informed the district that they do not believe Waters’ arrest involves the district or MISD students."
