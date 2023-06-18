Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of June 18:
Downtown Farmers Market
Every Saturday in April through November from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., head to Front Street Station to discover a wide variety of local goods including locally grown produce, artisanal products, baked goods, bath and body products and more. Food vendors will offer everything from barbecue to classic fair food, to ice cream and snow cones. Attendees can also listen to some tunes performed by local singers and musical artists at a new outdoor stage.
Each week, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market brings something new for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are looking to fill your pantry, somewhere to relax and enjoy some good food or enjoy some good company and stellar music, the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market is the place to be.
Off the Rails with Loyal Sally
Mesquite’s “Off the Rails” concert series at Front Street Station stage welcomes local band Loyal Sally on Saturday, June 10 for Mesquite’s weekly concert series.
Mesquite’s concert series run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each Saturday.
In the case of rain, this event will be rescheduled. Email arts@cityofmesquite.com with questions. BYO chair and cooler.
Four Old Broads
Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre from for its spring season inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre.
Four Old Broads centers around a retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton, who needs a vacation. A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side,” what exactly is that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all.
Show times are June 23 and June 24 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and June 25 from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.mesquiteartstheatre.org
Talewise presents "Science Heroes: Dragons & The Ice Sorceress"
Come out to the Mesquite Main Library for a fun science fantasy adventure with dry ice from 3-4 p.m. June 22. Children may be asked to participate in conducting a variety of STEM experiments throughout the performance. For more information, call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
Mesquite Juneteenth Festival
Mesquite’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Festival will be held on Sunday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will be held at Paschall Park, 1005 New Market Road. National touring blues artist and Dallas local, Fat Daddy, will be the headliner at the event. The festival will also include vendors, food, entertainment, and a KidZone.
Visit www.mesquitenaacp.org for more information or to register as a vendor.
