The Garland Police Department announced the arrest of Justin Dejohn Smith on Sept. 2 under charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery (home invasion).
On Aug. 23, 2022, at approximately 1:10 pm Garland Police Officers responded to an apartment community in the 5600 block of Duck Creek Road. When Officers arrived, they located the female victim who stated she had been physically and sexually assaulted.
The investigation revealed that the victim was in her apartment when the offender made entry. Once inside, the female was held against her will, physically assaulted, and sexually assaulted. The offender removed property from the victim’s apartment and then left in the victim’s stolen vehicle. The victim stated that the offender was a stranger, and she had never seen him before.
As Garland Detectives were working the case, they were contacted by Mesquite Police personnel on Aug. 27 and said they arrested an Smith for assaulting two female victims in Mesquite.
According to the Mesquite Police Department, on Aug. 24, a female victim was approached by an unknown suspect in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 2700 block of US Hwy 80 and was asked for directions. The suspect then opened her car door and began restraining her in her vehicle until she was able to honk the horn and caused him to flee.
On Aug. 27, Mesquite Officers responded to the 5900 block of Northwest Dr where a female victim advised she was washing her car when an unknown suspect approached and began choking her inside her vehicle until a witness intervened and caused the suspect to flee. Mesquite Officers were able to locate the suspect in a nearby apartment complex where he was arrested.
The Mesquite and Garland Police Departments are seeking the public’s help in determining if there have been additional victims, or if anyone has been in recent contact with Smith. Readers with information about previous offenses in the City of Garland, contact Garland Police Investigator Seaberry, at 972-205-1672. If you have information about previous offenses in the City of Mesquite, contact Mesquite Police Investigator Soto at 972-216-6704
Mesquite Police charges for Smith include Attempted Murder, Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Restraint.
Smith is currently in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
