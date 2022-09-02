Justin Smith.png

Justin Dejohn Smith

The Garland Police Department announced the arrest of Justin Dejohn Smith on Sept. 2 under charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery (home invasion).

On Aug. 23, 2022, at approximately 1:10 pm Garland Police Officers responded to an apartment community in the 5600 block of Duck Creek Road. When Officers arrived, they located the female victim who stated she had been physically and sexually assaulted.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

