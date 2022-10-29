Parks and rec mesquite
Courtesy of Mesquite Parks and Recreation

Mesquite is celebrating its trees on Nov. 4, and the public is invited to join.

Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB) will host a public Arbor Day event at 10 a.m. that Friday at Hanby Elementary School.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

