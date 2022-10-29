Mesquite is celebrating its trees on Nov. 4, and the public is invited to join.
Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. (KMB) will host a public Arbor Day event at 10 a.m. that Friday at Hanby Elementary School.
Hanby Elementary’s choir will perform for attendees, guest speakers will speak to the importance of Arbor Day and attendees will have a chance at receiving native seedlings and saplings. Clara Horn, an Evans Recreational Center participant will give a poem reading in celebration of Arbor Day.
“We are excited to commemorate this event in conjunction with Texas Arbor Day,” KMB Program Administrator Jonathan Chitty said in a press release. “This is the 32nd year that the City of Mesquite has been recognized as a ‘Tree City USA’ city by the National Arbor Day Foundation.”
Chitty said the community has planted more than 30,000 trees in the community since 1988.
The celebration aims to help teach the community about the importance of Arbor Day and KMB.
“We are using this year’s Arbor Day to encourage our citizens to get more involved in improving the appearance of our community,” Chitty said. “He encourages everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the importance of protecting our environment and keeping our city beautiful for future generations.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
