The city of Mesquite held its Mesquite Recycles Day on Saturday at Mesquite City Hall.
Mesquite Recycles Day, presented by Keep Mesquite Beautiful, is a biannual event in which residents of Mesquite are allowed to recycle items such as clothes, books, glass and e-waste. The event began at 8 a.m., and there were over 865 cars lined up as far as two blocks from the entrance on Galloway Avenue. Mesquite Recycles Day is held on the second Saturday of November each year at Poteet High School.
“Due to COVID, we asked for people to stay in their vehicles with their masks on,” said Selket Daese, volunteer and Keep Mesquite Beautiful program administrator said. “We went around and checked their IDS to make sure they were Mesquite residents.”
This year because of the pandemic, volunteers asked Mesquite residents to place any recyclable items to be dropped off in their trunk or back of their vehicle to ensure social distance. There were about 18,000 pounds of documents shredded and hundreds of ink cartridges that were recycled. There were organizations that helped collect the clothing and library volunteers who went through the recycled books.
“We are never short of volunteers. The Mesquite community has always been active, and it’s not surprising to see over 100 volunteers,” Daese said. “We always have volunteers for our trash bash event, and recycling events never fail to get volunteers.”
Keep Mesquite Beautiful has continued to ensure its efforts in the community and has provided various ways to eliminate waste. In the future, they would like to continue their efforts by having a monthly neighborhood cleanup and reward local businesses for their exteriors such as landscaping.
“We have also talked to the city council about increasing liter prevention,” Daese said. “We are at least doing something quarterly of each year.”
They continue to have volunteer cleanup events. Next weekend, the Boy Scouts will be helping clean up areas of Mesquite, and Keep Mesquite Beautiful will help to make sure they have what they need.
“We are actively trying to expand our volunteer programs,” Daese said. “We are always looking for new and fresh ideas and ways to serve the community.”
