Water sprinkler
MariuszBlach

As the weather begins to warm and we prepare for spring and summer months, North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) reminds residents about efficient outdoor watering practices for healthy lawns. Beginning April 1 through October 31, the NTMWD Water Conservation Plan calls for limiting landscape watering with sprinklers or irrigation systems at each service address to no more than two days per week, and less than twice per week is usually adequate. The plan also prohibits lawn irrigation watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (April 1- October 31). Check with your city or local provider for guidance on watering days. 

“With record-setting rainfall during the start of this year and normal springtime rainfall expected, NTMWD recommends keeping your automatic sprinkler system in the ‘off’ or manual position,” said Denise Hickey, NTMWD Public Education Manager. 

North Texas residents can also sign up for WaterMyYard.org to receive weekly texts or emails with expert advice on “when to water and when to wait” based on local rainfall data.

“Even in drier conditions this summer, most weeks of the year only require once per week lawn watering to maintain a healthy yard,” Hickey added. “Only watering when needed will also help manage your monthly water bill.”

For more Best Management Practices for your lawn and landscape, see tips on Easy Ways to Save at NTMWD.com. Texas A&M AgriLife Water University also offers virtual classes and online resources at WaterUniversity.tamu.edu.

