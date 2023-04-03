Thelma Fuentes is a LENA Start Program Facilitator that has been with Mesquite ISD for seven years. She was recently promoted to her current position after serving for four years as a Read Play Talk Community Liaison Assistant. She previously worked at the campus level as an attendance secretary and a substitute before these roles.
How did you get involved in Mesquite ISD?
When my daughter started pre-kindergarten, I got involved in her school by volunteering. I really enjoyed the staff, and the atmosphere, and it got me interested in working for the district. In 2016 I started subbing as a teacher's aide in the classroom, and about a year later, I was hired at Agnew Middle School as a secretary. In 2018 a great opportunity came along my path to work for Read Play Talk, and I instantly fell in love with the initiative! We attend community events and educate parents on the importance of reading, playing, and talking to their children every day.
What is your role?
LENA Start Program Facilitator.
What has been most rewarding about your role?
Impacting families with the information they learn through the LENA Start program.
What challenges have you faced?
I would say when COVID hit, it was hard for our department as we were always out doing community events. I missed being around families and their kids through that time.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite for 18 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Summer visits in Mexico.
What are your hobbies?
I am a mom of two and the little bit of free time that I have I enjoy going to concerts with friends and traveling.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I have an identical twin sister.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.