Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits.
As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
Town East Mall’s inception began with three property owners who came together to develop three anchors. These anchors were home to multiple department stores including Sears, Dillard’s and Macy’s with JC Penney and Dick’s Sporting Goods joining later.
“Part of the success of Town East Mall wasn't just the mall,” Buttram said. “It's the fact that the whole area is full of retail. You can hop in the mall then hop over to the Super Target, which is a huge attraction on its own. The fact that those two are across the street from each other is very convenient for shoppers.”
As popularity grew for Town East, community events began popping up around the mall like Mesquite ISD’s Read Play Talk Halloween celebration and the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation’s annual Amazing Santa Color 5K, slated for Nov. 12, among others.
The district has also been coined the Rows of Texas for its over 100 restaurants on Restaurant Row, complimenting Town East’s many retail offerings.
“We call Town East Boulevard 'Broadway.' Just as Broadway is to New York, Town East Boulevard is to Mesquite,” Buttram said. “Everybody wants to be there.”
Being a Tax Increment Reinvestment zone, Town East Mall has undergone much revitalization over the years due to the city reinvesting tax revenue into the area to attract larger chains like Home Depot, Super Target, Kohl’s and more. With current revitalization efforts, the city of Mesquite anticipates more business coming into the area, including Salata, Salad and Go, Rosa’s Café and more. The most impactful reconstruction of Town East will be the redevelopment of the Sear’s anchor into a courtyard with a host of new businesses coming in. Buttram said the city hopes to reveal the new tenants before the end of the year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
