As Mesquite ISD continues its Read Play Talk initiative, the district is noticing a growing impact on its students.
Since 2015, former Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland has advocated for improving literacy among K-2 students by involving parents. Since then, Mesquite ISD’s initiative has grown to see over 100 business partners, frequent community events and an overall increase in child literacy.
At an April 3 Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, MISD Community Liaison Lindsay Paris told the board of trustees that of the 125 families participating in Read Play Talk since 2021, the district has seen a 27% overall increase in adult vocabulary among students and an 8% increase in conversational turns. Of the “lower talk families,” making up 25% of the enrolled families, Paris said the district has seen a 35% increase in adult vocabulary among students and a 15% increase in conversational turns.
This spring, 75 families are enrolled in the district’s Read Play Talk courses. The district offers 25-30 courses each semester to help encourage parents to read to their children and ensure they are building their literacy skills.
Read Play Talk also offers free resources to parents to help them build their child’s literacy with podcasts, a Read Play Talk Magazine, Britannica Learning Zone and more.
In addition to Read Play Talk, Mesquite ISD has opened summer enrollment for its LENA Start program which is designed to engage families and help them learn how to increase conversation with their children during the first few years of life. Families use LENA’s patented “talk pedometer” to measure their child’s language environment. Through more than 10 weekly sessions, families can track the the quality and quantity of talk at home.
Families who are interested in learning more about Read Play Talk and LENA Start can contact Thelma Fuentes at tfuentes2@mesquiteisd.org or call 972-882-5463.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.