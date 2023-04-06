RPT.jpg
As Mesquite ISD continues its Read Play Talk initiative, the district is noticing a growing impact on its students.

Since 2015, former Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland has advocated for improving literacy among K-2 students by involving parents. Since then, Mesquite ISD’s initiative has grown to see over 100 business partners, frequent community events and an overall increase in child literacy.

