The city’s utility division uses the utility platform to monitor the health of the system and to download meter readings for billing purposes.

As Mesquite transitions to its smart water meters, it aims to ensure residents are charged fairly for water use.

Through 2022 and 2023, Mesquite engaged in a meter conversion project for all of its residential and commercial water utility customers. The company Ameresco and its subcontractor, Pedal Valve (PVI), replaced outdated manual meters with upgraded meters as part of an advanced metering infrastructure project to upgrade and modernize the city’s water billing infrastructure. With this AMI water meter project, customers have access to more frequent detailed information about water consumption, enabling them to have better control over their water usage and monthly bills.

