As Mesquite transitions to its smart water meters, it aims to ensure residents are charged fairly for water use.
Through 2022 and 2023, Mesquite engaged in a meter conversion project for all of its residential and commercial water utility customers. The company Ameresco and its subcontractor, Pedal Valve (PVI), replaced outdated manual meters with upgraded meters as part of an advanced metering infrastructure project to upgrade and modernize the city’s water billing infrastructure. With this AMI water meter project, customers have access to more frequent detailed information about water consumption, enabling them to have better control over their water usage and monthly bills.
The city also partnered with WaterSmart to offer residents detailed information about household water use. It’s a free, online service that provides tools to manage water use, detect potential leaks and see the most up-to-date stats on your usage.
Mesquite water customers can view their water use through the service on an hourly, daily or monthly basis; compare use to similar-sized households and get recommendations on how to save water and money. WaterSmart offers leak alerts, an automated service used to notify residents of possible water leaks.
According to Mesquite Special Projects Director Mark Kerby, around 7.2% of Mesquite’s 42,000 customers have signed onto the service.
“Since May 1, 2023, when the city turned on residential leak notifications, approximately 1,500 customers received emails from the system notifying them of potential water leaks,” he said. “Of those emailed 64% were opened and 10% reported back to the platform that they resolved the leak.”
Kerby said that several leaks sourced from toilets, pipes and outdoor watering systems as the leading culprits.
The new smart water meters allow for more accurate readings of water usage, Kerby said. These meters report to 14 receivers located throughout the city. The information is then sent to a cloud-based platform that shares the information to the WaterSmart portal that residents sign up and use. Each meter is powered by a battery that is designed to last 20 years, Kerby said.
“Leak alerts are sent out to all customers that have their email addresses listed on their City of Mesquite water accounts whether or not they are signed up for WaterSmart,” Kerby said. “Once residents receive a leak alert through WaterSmart they are prompted to sign up so they can use the system’s leak detection tools to help identify leaks.”
To register for WaterSmart, customers will need their billing account number and an email address. Signing up for WaterSmart is free and only requires customers to provide their current water account number and zip code, Kerby said. More information at cityofmesquite.com/3738/WaterSmart.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
