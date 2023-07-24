Sean Belknap has been a Mesquite resident for more than 20 years. His love of the outdoors and coffee led him to create Bear Cave Coffee, a key destination in downtown Mesquite, located at 214 W Davis St.
Bear Cave Coffee is family owned and operated, sourcing all of the coffee from Porch Culture in Tyler, Texas. Its décor, revolving around national parks, creates a unique meeting spot for friends, area business owners, shoppers and more.
Tell our readers about yourself.
My name is Sean Belknap, I’m the owner along with my wife of Bear Cave Coffee in Mesquite, Texas. We’ve been running our coffee shop since fall of 2018. We have two kids and one on the way!
Please tell our readers about your business.
We own a coffee shop in downtown Mesquite, Texas where we offer a variety of drinks along with some really fun themed drinks. We have homemade pastries along with house made syrups and house made horchata!
What brought you to downtown Mesquite?
I’ve lived here in Mesquite for 35 years and my wife has lived here for almost that same amount of time. We wanted to be apart of the community we grew up in and be apart of the growth Mesquite is seeing.
How did you start your business?
If you go all the way back to our honeymoon 10 years ago driving through Yellowstone National Park, I looked over at my wife and told her it was a dream of mine to own and operate a coffee shop one day. Fast forward 5 years later I get in touch with Beverly Abell of the Downtown Mesquite revitalization and she put me in touch with the Corner Theatre which is where we currently operate!
What’s most rewarding about your business?
Getting to visit with the customers and being able to provide something that brightens up their week.
What challenges have you overcome to keep your business operating?
COVID-19 was tough. Having to operate around parameters of not being able to sit in, not being able to see people’s smiling faces. The biggest part of a coffee shop is community and conversation and when you take that away it can get tough.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
One that I can remember is going to Sea World in San Antonio with my parents. It was my first big vacation and it was a lot of fun.
What are your hobbies?
Hiking, cooking, working on my 4-Runner, building Legos with my son.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’ve never broken a bone.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
