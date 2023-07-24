Profile.jpg

Sean Belknap has been a Mesquite resident for more than 20 years. His love of the outdoors and coffee led him to create Bear Cave Coffee, a key destination in downtown Mesquite, located at 214 W Davis St.

Bear Cave Coffee is family owned and operated, sourcing all of the coffee from Porch Culture in Tyler, Texas. Its décor, revolving around national parks, creates a unique meeting spot for friends, area business owners, shoppers and more.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

