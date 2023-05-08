A chairperson for the Historic Mesquite, Inc. board of directors and a docent for historic parks, Suanne Toupal is on a mission to help preserve Mesquite’s history. Community members can find Toupal giving tours at Opal Lawrence Park.
Please tell readers about yourself
I have lived in Mesquite my whole life. My family lived in the same house growing up, attended Mesquite schools, and I have gone to the same church all my life. I’m a proud graduate of Mesquite High School.
How did you get involved with Historic Mesquite Inc.?
I attended a quilt show at Opal Lawrence Historical Park in 2009, and got involved with the Board of Directors after that. I had known Opal since I was baby though, through church. Miss Opal ran the nursery there.
What is your role?
Currently, I serve as HMI’s Chairperson. In the past I’ve had the roles of Vice Chair and Treasurer. I’m also a docent and give tours to visitors and volunteer for special events.
What is most rewarding about your role?
Taking pride in what we offer the community, hosting events at the parks and having visitors see the historic properties. Really enjoy being a docent and serving as volunteer for the school tours.
What has been your favorite moment working with Historic Mesquite Inc.?
My favorite HMI moment was the honor of being rewarded HMI Volunteer of 2019.
What's most challenging?
I don’t find anything challenging. I enjoy working with the other volunteers, board members, and staff to do what do we for the community.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
Growing up in a small-town atmosphere. A lot of fun family memories. The service road going west along HWY 80 had a big dip, our dad would speed up the car and take it quickly and all our stomachs would drop.
Whenever it snowed, he would take us riding around to see it all over town. We enjoyed seeing the Christmas lights on the houses every year. So many good memories. We lived on a street with a lot of kids and there was always someone to play with, I’m lucky to have had the same best friend my whole life too. Loved living in Mesquite, that had a small-town atmosphere even though it was growing. I still get that small town feeling when we go to events like Rodeo Parade and Christmas in the Park.
What are your hobbies?
Being a docent for the historical parks. Singing in choir at church, cooking, and reading history related books.
What's something about you that readers could never guess to be true?
My age, haha! I used to ride motorcycles, until very recently. Always had one and just sold it last year. Sometimes still miss it especially when I see people riding in great spring weather.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
