Lynette Poorman was recently named Sharing Life Community Outreach's Volunteer of the Month. With a heart for community service, Poorman works in any department where she sees need for help.
How did you become a part of Sharing Life?
I had donated to Sharing Life for a few years but after I retired I wanted to volunteer. I found Sharing Life volunteer opportunities online and thought it was a perfect fit.
How did you feel when you were named Volunteer of the Month?
I was excited and proud. It really made my day. Made me think I was doing something worthwhile.
What is your role?
I like to keep busy. I go where I am needed. I like helping clients so I usually work in the client intake area but I’ve been cross trained to help in the food pantry as well.
What has been most rewarding about working with Sharing Life?
The people and the stories. The stories from all the clients inspire me to be good and keep coming back.
What has been most challenging?
The most challenging would be the physical activity. But I am old and working to stay active.
How long have you lived in the area?
25 years.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Just being home with my parents and my siblings. Especially my daddy, he was very special to me.
What are your hobbies?
My grandkids, and gardening when I can. Outdoor activities, I try to go to baseball games or any kind of car racing when I can. I used to listen to races with my dad on an old transistor radio.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s something you could not live without?
My pillow. That sounds funny but I have travelled without one of my pillows and I cannot get to sleep. It took me a long time to find the perfect pillow and it sounds silly but I could not live without it now.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I used to ride a motorcycle. I once was chased by a buffalo at a state park while on a motorcycle. That was a different lady than I am today.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
