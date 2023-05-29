Since Nov. 8, 2021, the Southeast Alliance Community Care Team has seen a growing demand for mental health services.
The Southeast Alliance Community Care Team aids first responders from Mesquite, Balch Springs, Seagoville and Sunnyvale. As consults for police and fire departments, the care team will respond to mental health incidents or individuals dealing with homelessness by sending a social worker and paramedic to conduct a full evaluation on a person, then get the individual the help they need.
“There are so many different avenues it could go,” Behavioral Health Program Manager Melissa Carr said. “The ultimate goal of our program is to lower the burden of mental health and homelessness calls on the 911 system — primarily police and fire. In a perfect situation, we would help someone with a mental health concern navigate through their issues and stay within the community.”
From its inception in 2021 through March 2023, the organization has helped 2,009 individuals. The number of Mesquite calls for service surpassed its neighboring communities, according to a presentation provided by Carr.
“Overall, our numbers have consistently gotten higher each month,” Carr said. “However, not all of these clients are new diagnoses.”
Carr added that as the organization has marketed itself, more first responders are utilizing its services.
While residents continue navigating daily stresses like constant streams of information from social media and TV news, the Southeast Alliance Community Care Team aims to help residents cope with these stresses and destigmatize mental illnesses, Carr said.
“There are several stigmas with mental health that could be tied to someone's generation, culture, and several other factors,” Carr said. “Getting access for a team like ours in your community is so important, because even though there's a stigma, we want to make sure you know there's help out there. We've seen the need for services kind of explode with the access of tele-health services.”
With the advent of virtual options for mental health treatment, Carr said it’s helped to make treatment more approachable for those who are not comfortable visiting an office.
“As long as we know here's a concern, and we know someone needs help, we will find resources they can access, and we will help them through the process,” Carr said.
For those who would like to learn more about services offered by the Southeast Alliance Community Care Team, visit cityofmesquite.com/3530.
