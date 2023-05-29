Mesquite city hall

Since Nov. 8, 2021, the Southeast Alliance Community Care Team has seen a growing demand for mental health services.

The Southeast Alliance Community Care Team aids first responders from Mesquite, Balch Springs, Seagoville and Sunnyvale. As consults for police and fire departments, the care team will respond to mental health incidents or individuals dealing with homelessness by sending a social worker and paramedic to conduct a full evaluation on a person, then get the individual the help they need.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments